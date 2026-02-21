AP inks 7 MoUs on AI, quantum tech

Amaravati: The state government has signed seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with global and national institutions to accelerate its larger goal of developing Amaravati into a ‘Quantum Valley’, on the lines of the US’ ‘Silicon Valley’, and a next-generation AI-Quantum innovation hub.

The agreements were formalised on Friday at the India-AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The partnerships span skill development, quantum infrastructure creation, AI integration in public services and academic ecosystem building.

The state government said the MoUs are designed to create a globally competitive AI-Quantum ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh, equip youth with future-ready skills, and embed advanced technologies into governance and citizen services.

An MoU was signed with the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) to establish a Centre of Excellence in Quantum and AI in Amaravati. The state government will prepare an action plan by the end of this year to operationalise the Centre. The CoE is expected to evolve into an AI-Quantum “Digital Embassy,” positioning the state within global technology governance and innovation networks. UNICC director Sameer Chauhan attended the signing ceremony.

The state signed a major skills development MoU with IBM to train 100,000 youth in quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Under the agreement, IBM will leverage its Global Digital Learning Platform to deliver industry-aligned training tailored to future IT workforce requirements. IBM India Managing Director Sandeep Patel and South Asia executive director Kishore Balaji were present at the event.

An MoU with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) outlines plans to establish a Quantum AI University in Andhra Pradesh. The proposed institution is positioned as the first AI and Quantum Deemed University campus in south India. The Centre is expected to provide infrastructure funding, while the State government will allocate land and support access to quantum hardware. NIELIT director general Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi was present during the signing of the MoU.

The state government has entered into an agreement with Bharat Gen–Nex Gen–IBM to develop a state-level AI Tech Hub built on a five-layered indigenous AI stack. The platform is intended to serve multiple government departments and enable seamless service delivery across 22 Indian languages. The initiative reflects a focus on sovereign AI infrastructure and scalable digital public platforms.

An agreement with Kalibo AI provides for the establishment of an AI Academy and AI Sandbox across 50 higher education institutions in Andhra Pradesh. The MoU includes the creation of AI Sandbox-Innovation Labs, faculty development programmes, curriculum integration and skill training for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The initiative is aimed at embedding AI and quantum competencies into mainstream higher education.

The State signed another MoU with Wiser to set up a Centre of Excellence in Amaravati Quantum Valley. Under the agreement, the target is to prepare 3,50,000 AI-Quantum learners by the end of this year and 6,00,000 by 2027, creating one of India’s largest specialised talent pipelines in advanced computing.

In the education technology segment, the state government signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology --Madras to deploy an AI Tutor across government and private schools in the state. The initiative aims to provide personalised, AI-driven learning support to students at scale, integrating advanced educational technology into the public schooling system. IIT Madras director Prof V Kamakoti was present during the signing of the MoU.