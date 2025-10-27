AP lauded for achieving 100% electrification of RTC fleet

Vijayawada: india’selectric mobility revolution is shifting into top gear. In a decisive step towards achieving the Union Government’s ambitious Net Zero Emissions target by 2070, the national movement for PM e-Drive and PM e-Bus Sewa has gathered nationwide momentum.

The Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL)—a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Power has received an overwhelming response to its mega tender for 10,900 electric buses under the Prime Minister’s transformative PM e-Bus Sewa Programme.

To boost investor confidence and ensure timely payments to operators, the Government of India launched the PM e-Bus Sewa Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) in October 2024, with an outlay of Rs3,435 crore.

The e-Bus procurement tender, covering five major metropolitan cities, represents India’s largest e-bus procurement initiative to date.

The pre-bid phase witnessed robust participation from leading domestic and international manufacturers. Following detailed clarifications to pre-bid queries, CESL extended the bid submission deadline with a bid opening scheduled for November 6.

A major allocation of 2,800 PM e-Buses has been earmarked for Delhi, significantly strengthening the national capital’s public transport system and reducing urban emissions. Other key allocations include Bengaluru (4,500), Hyderabad (2,000), and Ahmedabad (1000) and Surat (600). India’s clean mobility drive is now centered on public transport electrification, where environmental and economic gains are most substantial.

At the forefront of this transformation is CESL, the government’s nodal agency for aggregating demand, standardising procurement, and accelerating nationwide e-bus rollout under the Ministry of Power.

Over the past few years, India’s strong policy thrust—through FAME I & II, the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme, and the PM e-Drive and PM e-Bus Sewa initiatives has created a robust framework for sustainable mobility. With rising pollution levels and congested urban corridors, e-buses are providing a cleaner, quieter, and more cost-efficient alternative to diesel and CNG fleets—helping India cut its carbon footprint while modernizing its public transport networks.

Considering Andhra Pradesh as one of the most proactive States in the country with a rich track-record for implementing overall energy efficiency, renewables, E mobility, energy transition and enhancing economic activity the CESL has initiated steps to prepare an exclusive action plan for time bound implementation of E- mobility . Accordingly, CESL in the first phase will focus on major cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Nellore and world famous pilgrimage centre, Tirupati.

A CESL spokesperson appreciated key strategic actions of AP Government for achieving 100 percent electrification of APSRTC fleet. The spokesperson said this represents one of the world’s largest public-sector EV procurement portfolios.