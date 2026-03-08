Criminal Intimidation in India: Know Your Rights Under BNS

Somebody threatens to kill you unless you perform what he desires. It occurs during a telephone call, a text message or at the doorstep.

The majority of the people freeze not due to cowardice, but as a result of lack of knowledge of what the law really says in this case.

The reality is as follows: criminal intimidation is a major criminal offense as per the Indian law and victims possess much more legal grounds than they are aware of.





What Criminal Intimidation Actually Means — And Why It's Underreported

India alone has thousands of cases of intimidation that are not reported annually. An NCRB report in 2022 reported that crimes that fall under the category of threat and coercion are still among the most underreported in police data, mostly due to the fact that victims themselves do not understand that such acts are considered a crime.

Intimidation is not only physical violence. Any kind of threatening the reputation of a person, threatening his or her family, and making the person do something he or she does not want, all are included in the legal definition.

This is exactly the situation that was introduced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that supplanted the Indian Penal Code in 2023.

What Changed with the BNS — And Why It Matters to You

The old IPC had its language rooted in colonial-era thinking. The BNS, which came into force on July 1, 2024, modernized the definitions to better reflect how threats actually work today — including digital threats, online harassment, and coercion through third parties.

This is a significant shift. Before, proving criminal intimidation often required demonstrating immediate physical danger. The BNS broadens the scope considerably.

Key changes under the BNS include:

Threats delivered digitally (WhatsApp, email, social media) now qualify

Third-party intimidation — threatening someone through their family member — is explicitly covered

Repeat intimidation can attract enhanced penalties

Complaints can now be filed at any jurisdiction where the threat was received, not just where it originated

Section 351 BNS: The Specific Law That Protects You

This is where most people get confused — understandably so, because legal numbering changed significantly between the IPC and the BNS.

Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita deals directly with criminal intimidation. For a detailed breakdown of the elements required to prove a case, the penalties involved, and how courts have interpreted similar provisions, section 351 BNS criminal intimidation lays out the full legal picture in plain language.

The core of the provision: if someone threatens you with injury to your person, reputation, or property — or threatens someone you care about — with the intent to cause alarm or force you into an act, that person has committed a criminal offence.

Not a civil dispute. A crime.

What the Prosecution Has to Prove

Three elements must be established:

A threat was made — spoken, written, gestured, or digital

The threat targeted a person, their property, or their reputation

The accused intended to cause alarm or compel action

Honestly, the third element trips up most cases. Proving intent is where skilled legal representation makes the biggest difference.

The Severity Scale: Not All Threats Are Treated Equally

Indian courts don't treat all intimidation as identical. The seriousness of the threat and the type of harm threatened both influence the punishment.





The gap between two years and seven years is not minor. What someone says — and how they say it — dramatically changes the legal outcome.





Why Most Victims Never File a Complaint (And the Cost of That Choice)

Here's the thing: inaction has consequences too.

When intimidation goes unreported, it almost always escalates. The person doing the threatening learns that fear works. They use it again — harder, more directly.

Common reasons victims don't come forward:

They believe police won't take non-physical threats seriously

They fear retaliation for filing a complaint

They think they need hard evidence before approaching anyone

They assume the process will be long, expensive, and exhausting

Each of these concerns has a practical answer. Police are legally required to register an FIR for cognizable offenses — and criminal intimidation with serious threats qualifies.

You do not need a lawyer to walk into a police station. You do need to document everything — screenshots, call logs, witness names — before you go.

The Digital Threat Problem: When the Intimidation Happens Online

Social media has become a primary tool for harassment and intimidation. A threatening DM, a public post designed to coerce, or a fake account used to send menacing messages — these are increasingly how criminal intimidation reaches people.

The BNS works in tandem with the Information Technology Act for these cases. Cyber police cells exist in every major Indian city specifically to handle digitally delivered threats.

Screenshot everything immediately. Don't delete conversations even if you want to.

One mistake people make is confronting the person online before filing a report. That can muddy the evidence and potentially complicate your complaint. Document first. Respond second — or ideally, let your lawyer respond.

When Criminal Intimidation Crosses Into Attempted Violence

Not all of these threats are only threats, but the intent of real violence. As the intimidation turns into an effort to harm the individual physically, the legal system changes significantly.

Criminal acts of the accused pursuing a section of a threat, or even making actual actions to execute one could be linked to attempt to kill or inflict grievous bodily injury in the same section as intimidation.

Those navigating cases at the intersection of threats and physical harm will find the Indian criminal law guide useful for understanding how courts treat this progression from threat to action.

The overlap matters in sentencing. A person convicted of both intimidation and attempted violence faces compounded penalties that can result in significantly longer incarceration.

Practical Steps to Take If You're Being Threatened

Acting fast and acting right both matter here.

Immediately after receiving a threat:

Screenshot, record, or preserve all evidence in its original form

Write down the date, time, location, and exact words used

Identify any witnesses who heard or saw the threat

Avoid engaging with the person making threats

Within 24-48 hours:

Approach your local police station or cyber cell for digital threats

Request a copy of your FIR as confirmation of registration

Consider speaking with a criminal lawyer about protective measures

Getting a restraining order or anticipatory bail isn't just for the accused. Victims can proactively seek legal protections that restrict the threatening party's behavior before things escalate further.

What If the Police Don't Respond?

This happens. What do you do then?

If an FIR is refused without justification, you have two direct options. First, send a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police for that district. Second, file a complaint directly before a magistrate under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure — a provision that allows courts to direct police to register and investigate cases.

Long story short: the system has checks built into it. Knowing they exist changes the power dynamic entirely.

A magistrate who sees documented evidence of threats and police inaction has the authority to compel action. Many people don't realize this route exists.

Your Rights As a Complainant

Being the victim of criminal intimidation doesn't make you a passive observer in the legal process.

You have the right to know the status of your FIR. You have the right to be informed of arrests related to your complaint. You have the right to legal aid if you cannot afford representation — a right that is constitutionally guaranteed but rarely exercised because most people don't know it applies to them in criminal matters.

The law on criminal intimidation exists precisely because the state recognizes that threats cause real harm — psychological, economic, and physical. The question is whether you're going to use it.

Conclusion: Fear Doesn't Have to Be the Final Word

Threats are designed to make you feel powerless. That's their entire function.

But a threat that gets documented, reported, and prosecuted becomes evidence. The person who thought fear was their greatest weapon ends up in front of a magistrate answering for their words.

You don't need to be an expert in criminal law to protect yourself. You need to know that the law is there, know how to access it, and refuse to let intimidation go unanswered. The legal system in India has clear provisions for exactly this — the only step left is yours.

FAQ Section

Penalty of criminal intimidation as provided in Section 351 BNS?

The minimum crime will lead to a maximum of two years in jail or a fine or both. In case the threat is death, grievous hurt, or destruction of property, the sentence is extended to seven years. Along with the base sentence are threats of anonymous nature, which can be added up to two years.

Is it possible to press a complaint due to a threat sent via WhatsApp or social media?

Yes. The BNS, as well as the Information Technology Act, incorporates digital threats. The first thing you need to do is to save the screenshots as soon as possible and go to your local police department or the closest computer crime unit. Jurisdiction depends on the place where the threat was given.

Should I hire an attorney to make a complaint of criminal intimidation?

Any lawyer need not file an FIR — you can do it at any police station. Nevertheless, should the complaint be rejected or the case complicate, a criminal lawyer will assist you in approaching a magistrate section 156(3) CrPC and successfully follow the legal action.