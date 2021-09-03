AP police Department has won five national awards in technology category, says DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang said the AP Police Department has received five national awards in the technology category. He said that all the health information of the staff of the AP Police Department was included through the digital health profile, which also won the award. The DGP said that AP is also at the forefront of passport service in the country.



DGP said that 130 awards have been given to the AP Police Department so far in the last two years and these awards have increased the responsibility of the Police Department. He further added that AP Police Department has so far received 17 awards for 'Disha App' and protection of women and opined that the AP government has taken special measures for the protection of women. "Since the launch of the Disha App, 46,66,841 people in the state have downloaded the app so far," DGP asserted.

The DGP said that the police Service app has been downloaded over 7 lakh and we are providing many services to the people through the Police Service App laying a big platform for transparency in the police department through this Police Service App. "Every Monday we conduct a Spandana program at the SP offices in all the districts where more women are coming forward to complain in the Spandana program," he said.