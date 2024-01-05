AP received highest aid for fishing community: Union Min

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh has received more permits and more subsidies than any other state in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, said Union Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala.

Attending as chief guest at the inaugural function of the 10th Sagar Parikrama programme here on Thursday, he mentioned that with the help of Sagar Parikrama, fishermen will see a bright future in their lives and become financial secured.

The Union Government is implementing a number of schemes for the fishermen across the country and the Sagar Parikrama programme is among them, said the Union Minister.

As part of the programme, the Union Minister interacted with the representatives of pharmaceutical, fish feed association, export association, processing industries and natural associations in the coastal areas and learned about their problems.

During the programme, the Union Minister, State Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister and members of the Legislative Council inspected the 11th jetty at the Fishing Harbour.

Later, a cheque for Rs 23.50 lakh loans to 39 fishermen through Kissan Credit Cards (KCC) was handed over to the beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Fisheries Dr Sidiri Appala Raju said the fishermen should develop financially with the support of the Central and State governments.

A fish transporting vehicle, 23 two-wheelers with ice boxes, 27 Fish Andhra Units, four live fish vending centre units, 10 open sea cages units were distributed to 70 fishermen on subsidy by the ministers. Fisheries Department Joint Secretary Neetu Prasad said as per RBI guidelines, a loan of up to Rs 1.60 lakh can avail through KCC without any surety.

MLC Karri Padma Shri, Commissioner of Fisheries K Kanna Babu, State Fishermen Welfare and Development Corporation Chairman P Vijay Chandar, GVMC corporator Chenna Janaki Ram, Fisheries Department Joint Director Sheikh Lal Mohammad, Assistant Director M. Vijaya Krishna and representatives of various fishermen cooperatives participated in the programme.