AP sees slight rise in active Covid cases

Amaravati: Active Covid-19 cases increased marginally to 2,037 in the state as fresh positives outnumbered recoveries on Thursday.

The state reported 193 fresh infections, 164 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the latest bulletin said. The state Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 20,74,410 positives, 20,57,913 recoveries and 14,460 deaths so far. While Krishna district continued report a coronavirus death, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported one fresh fatality each on Thursday after a gap of over two months.

Chittoor registered 35, West Godavari 32, Visakhapatnam 28, Srikakulam 23, Krishna 19, Guntur 15, East Godavari 13, Nellore 11 and Anantapur 10 fresh cases. Vizianagaram reported four, Kadapa two, Prakasam one and Kurnool zero new cases in a day.