Staying Put In Congress: Shashi Tharoor Dismisses Exit Buzz, Backs Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has firmly denied rumours suggesting he may part ways with the Congress, reiterating his continued commitment to the party. His statement comes a day after he met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at Parliament.

Addressing the media, Tharoor dismissed reports of a possible exit as baseless and repetitive, noting that similar speculation has followed him for years. He said such narratives have surfaced repeatedly throughout his political career and have never altered his approach or affiliation.

Tharoor also spoke positively about Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a leader with a well-defined political position. He highlighted Gandhi’s consistent opposition to communal politics and credited him for maintaining ideological clarity within the party.

Emphasising unity and continuity, Tharoor said he continues to work within the Congress with respect and goodwill, making it clear that there has been no change in his political alignment.