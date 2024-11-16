AP signs 8 MoUs with IIT Madras on key sectors

Vijayawada: The state government on Friday signed several agreements with IIT Madras to bring advanced technology and research outcomes to the state, aiming to transform Amaravati into an international-standard city and integrate cutting-edge technology into various sectors. These agreements were finalised in a series of discussions held on Friday with minister Nara Lokesh presiding over the proceedings. Ministers P Narayana, M Ramprasad Reddy, B C Janardhan Reddy, Chief Minister’s secretary Pradyumna, and senior officials from both the AP government and IIT Madras participated in the event. In a statement on Friday the government announced the details of the agreement.

According to the statement, an International Deep Tech Research, Design, Innovation, and Incubation Park will be set up in Amaravati. IIT Madras will provide technical advisory services to help develop Amaravati as a global city, working alongside the AP government both physically and virtually.

A collaboration has been formed for research in marine technologies, communications, and coastal energy harvesting. An agreement signed by IIT M and AP Maritime Board, the institute will help in consultancy, education, and training related to various maritime projects.

AP Skill Development Corporation has entered into an agreement with IIT Madras to enhance the quality of skilling programmes through platforms like Swamy Plus and IIT Madras Pravatak Digital Skill Academy. This will improve skill development initiatives in the state.

An agreement signed between education department and IIT aims to provide advanced technical training tailored to industrial needs. Under this partnership, IIT Madras will offer technical training to students at various educational levels (primary, secondary, intermediate) and to teachers across Andhra Pradesh, initiating necessary programs for skill development.

The MoU between IIT and department of investment and infrastructure will focus on transforming airports into logistics/maintenance hubs. Another agreement with IT department envisions the development of Visakhapatnam into an Internet gateway, utilising advanced international technologies. This will help enhance global data connectivity within the state.

IIT M and RTGS signed a pact to improve software infrastructure in the fields of AI and Data Science. IIT Madras Pravatak will collaborate with the AP RTGS to strengthen this digital ecosystem.

Agreement with sports department will provide technical advice for the establishment of a Smart Tech-enabled Sports City in Amaravati, equipped with international-level facilities.