AP SSC Exams 2020: Time Table would be released after lockdown, says minister Suresh

Amaravati: The postponed SSC examinations will be held two weeks after the lockdown is lifted, said Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh and the State academic calendar will be released as per the Human Resource Department (HRD) Ministry's Adhoc calendar for the new academic year.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Education Department is planning to conduct SSC examinations two weeks after the lockdown is lifted and the exams will be held keeping in view all the guidelines while implementing the social distancing norms strictly so that students will not be affected, Minister said.

In a video conference held with the Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday, the State Minister has explained about the digital classes, online classwork, and classes being broadcast through the Doordarshan Saptagiri channel in Andhra Pradesh.

The HRD Minister has suggested that the state should make use of digital education, online classes and said that the mid-day meals programme should continue in summer as well. In reply, Adimulapu Suresh said that the state government's prestigious Jagananna Gorumudha (mid-day meal) scheme has extended to class 9 and 10 besides providing eggs and chikki in addition.

The State Minister requested the Union Minister to grant the funds of Central Government quota for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGVB) and Model schools. Moreover, he requested to approve a few more model schools in rural areas in the state. Considering the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the HRD Ministry has given an ad hoc calendar for the new academic year. For the same, Minister Suresh said a new academic calendar will be released from the state government based on the HRD calendar.