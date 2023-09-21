AP State Cabinet approves Bill to implement GPS

Secretariat (Velagapudi): The State Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday has decided to start administration from Visakhapatnam from Vijaya Dasami.

Informing the Cabinet decisions to the media, Minister for Information & Public Relations Chelluboyina Venu Gopalakrishna said that the Cabinet has approved the Bill to implement the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) for the government employees. It has been decided that every government employee must be given a house site at the time of retirement if they do not have their own house.

It has approved the draft bill for regularisation of contract employees and proposed a Bill for amending the AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Act.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister instructed the officials to form a committee to select the office premises at Visakhapatnam in order to shift the administration.

The Aarogyasri would cover the employees and their children after retirement also and the children of retired employees would be provided fee reimbursement.

The Minister said that the State government signed the MoU with IB organisation to introduce its curriculum in the government schools across the State. He said that this would help the students to study abroad without any hassles. The IB curriculum would help the students to improve their communication skills. The Cabinet has also taken a decision to amend the Universities Act to provide necessary joint certificates through reputed universities with high standards in higher education. The private universities would be allowed to have tie-ups with top 100 universities across the world as per the amendment.

The Minister said that the decision to regularise the contract employees would benefit 10,115 contract employees and 11,630 employees working with AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

The Cabinet has also decided to fill 350 posts in the government hospitals at Guntur and Visakhapatnam to provide better medical service to cancer patients. The vacant posts in the nursing colleges at Ongole, Eluru and Vijayawada would be filled.

The Chief Minister instructed the Ministers and MLAs to participate in the Arogya Suraksha camps which would start on September 30 and run for 45 days, the Minister said.

The Cabinet had taken a decision to provide 50 per cent of seats to Girijans in Kurupam medical college.

The government would introduce a new scheme ‘Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam’ to encourage the civil service aspirants with incentives. Under this scheme, the successful civil service candidates would be given Rs one lakh if they succeed in prelims and Rs 50,000 in they succeed in the Mains.

The Cabinet has given green signal to shift the Kakinada Bulk Drug Project to Nakkapalli in order to follow the Central government instruction to set up the factory in the government land.

Other decisions include appointment of 28 drivers for the AP High Court, construction of 8,424 houses for the Polavaram displaced persons, regularisation or assigned lands, amendment to Endowments Act, construction of Unity Mall at Vizag and pardon to nine prisoners who are undergoing life imprisonment.