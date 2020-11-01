AP State Formation Day: Vice President of India and BJP top brass wishes the state to prosper

As the day marks the Andhra Pradesh state formation day, politicians, BJP top brass and celebrities congratulated the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion. They said the state should take steps towards development, for which all kinds of assistance would be provided from the centre. They hoped that the state would get special recognition in all fields.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wished the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day. The state aspires to move forward on the development trajectory. He said that he wanted all the people to be happy while preserving the language cultures. To this extent he posted on Twitter.





ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ అభివృద్ధి పథంలో ముందుకు సాగాలని, మన భాషా సంస్కృతులను పరిరక్షించుకుంటూ ప్రజలంతా సుఖసంతోషాలతో జీవించాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. #AndhraPradeshFormationDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 1, 2020

Prime Minister Modi wished the people of Andhra Pradesh and said that Andhra Pradesh is synonym for hard work and goodwill. He said Andhras are excelling in all fields and assured that he was praying for the development of the people of the state.





Andhra Pradesh is synonyms with hardwork and compassion. People belonging to AP have gone on to excel in several fields. On AP's Formation Day, my greetings to the people of the state and best wishes for the their developmental aspirations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

While the Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion. He appreciated the immense contribution made by Andhra Pradesh to the development of the country. He said the Modi government was committed to the development of the state and the centre was working with dedication for the welfare of the state.

BJP national president JP Nadda also joined the party and congratulated the Andhra Pradesh people on the occasion of the state formation day. He said that he hopes that development will continue in the future.

Earlier, CM YS Jagan unveiled the national flag at the Chief Minister's camp office in Tadepalli. He received a salute from the police on the occasion. Later, paid homage to Potti Sriramulu. The event was attended by Chief Secretary to the State Government Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and others. Afterwards, the CM held a video conference with the District Collectors and SPs and wished the people of the state a happy Andhra Pradesh state formation day