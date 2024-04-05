AP State reels under severe summer heat

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is reeling under heat wave conditions and scorching heat in the first week of April. On Thursday, more than 40 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in more than 18 districts and severe heat waves recorded in 21 mandals and heat waves in 97 mandals raising an alarm on increasing temperatures this summer.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) forecast severe heat waves in 109 mandals and heat waves in 206 mandals on Friday.

Similarly, 115 mandals will see severe heat waves and 245 mandals heat waves on Saturday. The heat waves and severe heat waves will be reported in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema and East Godavari districts for two days on Friday and Saturdy.

The APSDMA managing director Kurmanath in a press release on Thursday said Chagalamarri village of Nandyala district recorded 44.1 degrees Celsius temperature on Thursday followed by Chinnacheppalli village of YSR district with 43.9 degrees. Laddagiri of Kurnool district recorded 43.8 degrees, Terannapalli village of Anantapur, Manubolu of Nellore district, Chiyyavaram of Tirupati district, Kutalakunta village of Sri Satyasai district recorded more than 43 degrees Celsius.

The APSDMA has suggested that the elderly, pregnant woman and lactating mothers take precautions in view of the increasing temperatures and scorching heat. It suggested that the people take oral dehydration solution (ORS) and other homemade drinks like butter milk, lemon juice, lassi and coconut water to beat the dehydration.