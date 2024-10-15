AP to mop Rs 20K cr from liquor sales

Guntur: It was a day of ‘cheers’ both for the guzzlers and the government. While the consumers will be getting IMFL ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 160 per quarter, the state government which netted Rs 1,800 crore towards non-refundable application fee for 3,396 outlets will now get licensing fee from the dealers ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 85 lakh in six installments.

According to Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, the process of drawing the lottery for allotment of shops passed off peacefully and there has been 349% increase in terms of revenue.

He said for the year 2024-2026 the government would get nearly Rs 20,000 crore. He said in all 90,000 applications were received. During the previous TDP regime in 2015-17, there were 4,380 shops, he said. In 2017-19, there were 4,377 shops. This time though the number of shops was less, revenue had increased, he said.

The minister said the alliance had promised during the election campaign that they would bring in new Excise policy and will sell quality liquor at affordable prices. He said the government has kept its word and thus it has fulfilled another promise. Henceforth, all prominent brands of quality IMFL will be available in these outlets. He also expressed his happiness that women had come into liquor business this time. It is learnt that about 17 women got licenses in the lottery. He said applications were received from abroad and other states.

Khammam contractor gets 4 shops

Meanwhile, it is learnt that one Kondapally Ganesh from Khammam got four licenses for liquor shops. He got into news during Ganesh Navratri celebrations when he purchased laddu for Rs 29 lakh.

The minister warned that if the liquor shops violated the norms, the government will cancel the license and directed the liquor shop owners to strictly follow the norms.