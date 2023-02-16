AP tourism dept. introduces Laser Show at Srisailam temple, attracts devotees

The Laser Show introduced by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism department in Srisailam temple is grabbing all the attention of the people and making the devotees go crazy over the extraordinary visuals.



The devotees are in awe with Lord Shiva seems to be appearing to them on the temple premises. The laser show will give a pleasant atmosphere to the devotees at Srisailam temple and the Andhra Pradesh Department of Tourism wishes that the people may make big use of it and enjoy the laser show.





Meanwhile, Mahashivratri Brahmotsavams are going on in Srisailam in full swing. On the fifth day, the pujadhikas for the original couple were performed according to tradition. On Tuesday morning, Chandiswara Puja Mandaparadhana, Kalasharchana, Shiva Panchakshari Japanushtanas, Rudra Parayanas, Rudrahomam, and Chandihoma were conducted. After evening prayers and homams, the deity was worshiped on the specially decorated Ravana vehicle.

