AP weather update: Here are the districts likely to receive rains for three days

The Meteorological department issued rain alert for Andhra Pradesh as the surface circulation continues from south Chhattisgarh to south Tamil Nadu through Vidarbha, Telangana and interior Karnataka. Also, southerly and north-easterly winds are blowing in the lower troposphere over AP and Yanam. Officials said that due to this effect, there will be light to moderate rains across the state for the next three days. Moreover, thundershowers occurred here and there across the state.



On the other hand, it is raining in Andhra Pradesh and people who have been affected by the sun for a few days are relieved. It rained in the state on Sunday with six people were killed by lightning strikes in Krishna and Guntur districts. Due to the rains, the temperature dropped across the state on Sunday and the weather became cold.

The Meteorological Department has said that there will be rains in the state for the next three days. Light to moderateAndhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Newswith isolated thundershowers are likely in Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakha, Anakapalli, Alluri, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, YSR, Nandyala districts.