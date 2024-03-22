AP Women's Commission urges to make special arrangements for women during voting

Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Chairperson Gajjala Venkatalakshmi has urged the AP Election Commission to implement special arrangements at polling stations to encourage a larger number of women, including pregnant women and children, to participate in the upcoming general elections. In a letter addressed to the Election Commission, Venkatalakshmi highlighted the importance of facilitating a comfortable and convenient voting process for women in order to ensure their active participation in the democratic process.



Specifically, Venkatalakshmi requested the setting up of special queuing lines for women at polling booths, as well as the provision of feeding rooms for infants. Additionally, she emphasized the need for emergency medical services to be available for pregnant women at polling stations. Venkatalakshmi also proposed the establishment of shelters, the availability of fresh water and ORS packets to prevent sunburn, and the installation of mobile toilets specifically for women.



Furthermore, Venkatalakshmi sought relaxation in election rules for the chairperson and members of the Women's Commission to effectively support and advocate for women who have experienced assault, sexual harassment, or harassment. She also appealed for permission for the Women's Commission to educate tribal women on election regulations.