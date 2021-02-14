AP workers stranded in Oman return home

Vijayawada: Workers hailing from Andhra Pradesh who were stranded in Oman due to various reasons, brought back to the State on Sunday. The Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society (APNRST) had taken initiative to get back the immigrant workers. The workers landed at the Gannavaram Airport by flight on Sunday evening.

According to APNRST, some Telugu workers went to Oman to get livelihood. Due to cheating by agents, not getting proper employment, missing of passport and other reasons these workers were struck in Oman and could not return to Andhra Pradesh for the past few years.

On the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the APNRST took the initiative and helped the stranded Telugu people to come back to AP, said Venkat S Medapati, Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the president of APNRST.

He said the APNRST contacted the Indian embassy in Oman and Oman embassy in India and made arrangements for their return to the State.

The APNRST deputy director Anjan and other staff welcomed the Telugu people at the Airport and arranged food and transportation facility for them to go back to their native places.

Medapati Venkat, in a press release, warned the Telugu people to be cautious with the agents and brokers. He said the workers should take help of genuine agents and recruitment agencies only otherwise they may face many hardships in other countries. He said the Telugu people stranded in other countries and immigrant workers can contact the helpline 0863-2340678,8500027678 for assistance and information.

He informed that the APNRTS had brought many Telugu people back to the State from other countries during the Covid pandemic time. He said the Oman Amnesty International had pardoned these Telugu people and given nod to go back to India.