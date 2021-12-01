APFDC MD condoles Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry's death

Vijayawada: Expressing deep grief over the demise of the literary giant Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry, managing director of Andhra Pradesh Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation and Commissioner of Information and Public Relations department Dr Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy said here on Tuesday that the void in the literary world cannot be filled by anyone.



He said in a statement that it was hard to digest the news of the demise of the legendary lyricist.

In his long career of three and half decades in the film industry, he produced wonderful lyrics which would remain forever in the history of films.

His lyrics were sharp and heart-touching, very inspiring and give wake up call to the society, he said. The managing director wished his soul may rest in peace.