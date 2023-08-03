APNGOs Association state-level meet on Aug 21, 22

Srikakulam: APNGOs Association to organise 21st state-level meetings at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on August 21 and 22 August said the APNGO state president, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, general secretary, KVV Siva Reddy, state co-president, Chowdari Purushottama Naidu. Speaking to media at APNGO’s home in Srikakulam on Wednesday, they said that the state-level meeting will be held for two days and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan

Reddy, senior ministers, MLAs, top cadre officials of CM’s office and GAD wing will attend the meeting. APNGOs Association is having good credibility with the CM, ministers and also with the top officials of the CM’s office and at government level, they explained. Association Srikakulam district president, H Sairam, general secretary, Ch Srinivasa Rao, leaders, Rayi Venu Gopal and K Jaya Rao were present. Later, they unveiled wall posters and pamphlets regarding the state-level meeting.