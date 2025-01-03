Appajosyula, DSN Murthy felicitated on their 80th birthday

Vijayawada: The Telugu Drama Group and Kala Vipanchi jointly organised a grand felicitation ceremony to honour the contributions of Dr Appajosyula Satyanarayana and Dr DSN Murthy, chairmen of the Ajo-Vibho-Kandalam Foundation, on their 80th birthday at Balotsav Bhavan here on Thursday.

Dr Appajosyula Satyanarayana, who has a doctorate from the USA have significantly contributed to promoting Telugu literature and drama through his foundation.

Similarly, Dr DSN Murthy, who has a doctorate in theatre arts has dedicated over six decades to enriching the theatre arts landscape. Dr Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao and Dr KV Ramanujacharyulu (USA) attended the programme as the chief guests.

Esteemed writers YS Krishneswara Rao and P Mrutyunjaya Rao lauded their efforts. AP State Nataka Academy chairman Gummadi Gopala Krishna, along with Dogiparthi Sankara Rao and other dignitaries graced the stage. Cultural organisations like Sumadhura Kala Niketan and Drusya Vedika also joined in honouring the duo.

The event was organised by D Ramakoteswara Rao and Boppana Narasimha Rao, with heartfelt participation from literary and theatre enthusiasts, making it a memorable celebration of two stalwarts’ contributions.