Appoint V-Cs to 17 varsities, CPI appeals to Minister Lokesh

Vijayawada: The State secretary of CPI K Ramakrishna called on Minis-ter of Human Resources Nara Lokesh at his camp office here on Sunday and appealed to him to appoint Vice-Chancellors for 17 universities and chairman of Andhra Pradesh Council for Higher Education immediately.

The senior communist leader said in his representation that in the absence of the chairman for Council for Higher Education and Vice-Chancellors of universities even five months after the formation of the government, the ap-pointment of 4,439 assistant, associate and professor posts in the universities was not taken up.

He recalled that though the notification for the appoint-ment of Vice-Chancellors for 17 universities was issued on July 18, the Vice-Chancellors were not yet appointed.

All the universities are being run with in-charge vice-chancellors. Moreover, the executive committee members appointed by the previous government are continuing in all the universities.

In the absence of regular vice-chancellors, and vacant professor posts, the post graduate admissions have come down substantially in all the universities, he pointed out. Moreover, the controversial decisions taken by the in-charge vice-chancellors have been causing problems in the universities.

The CPI leader said that notification has been issued in 2023 for filling 418 professor posts, 801 associate profes-sor posts, and 3220 assistant professor posts in 101 de-partments in 18 universities. However, the previous gov-ernment miserably failed to fill the posts.

He appealed to the Minister to take initiative to fill the posts in the larger interest of the students.

In another representation, the CPI leader pointed out that outsourced teachers have been working for the last 15 years in Girijan Sankshema Gurukulams across the State for meagre salaries. He appealed to Lokesh to convert them into contract residential teachers and implement the PRC wages of 2022 to them.