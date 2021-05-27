APSRTC decides to set up oxygen beds in AC buses for medical services to covid patients

APSRTC has taken steps to provide oxygen to covid patients. It decided to set up oxygen‌ beds in AC buses to provide medical services in buses to patients in areas where there is a shortage of beds in hospitals. The RTC has set up 10 oxygen beds in the vennela bus on an experimental basis.

State Transport and Communications Minister Perni Nani said each RTC sleeper bus would treat 10 patients. The minister revealed that services will be provided by oxygen buses in areas where hospitals are not available.

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing with ups and downs from the last week. The state has been registering the cases between 10,000 to 20,000. The number of cases has increased on Wednesday compared to Tuesday. According to the latest health bulletin, 18,285 cases reported out of 91,120 samples tested.

The number of total cases has mounted to 16,27,390 cases in the state. Meanwhile, the death toll due to covid has been increasing with a rapid speed registering approximately 100 cases daily. As many as 99 fatalities reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 10,427. While, 24,105 people have recovered from the dreadful virus, and the active cases stand at 1,98,104.