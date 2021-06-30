APSRTC Guntur region to run 48 additional buses

Guntur: For the convenience of the passengers, APSRTC Guntur region will run 48 additional buses from Thursday. APSRTC Guntur regional manager P Rajasekhar said that at present the region is running 519 buses.

With relaxation of curfew of timings, another 48 buses will be operated. He said that additional buses will run from all the depots in the State.

In Guntur region, 32 additional buses will be operated to Hyderabad.

He further said that the Pallevelugu services will be operated to Hanumanapalem, Modukuru, Mutluru, Bandarupalli, Talluruand Krosuru from Guntur bus station.

He urged the passengers to avail the facility provided by the APSRTC and cooperate. He requested them to maintain social distance while boarding the buses and wear mask on the buses.