APSRTC Managing Director Madireddy Pratap said Plans afoot to shore up RTC revenue

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Madireddy Pratap said on Monday that the Corporation was contemplating to increase its revenue by using the RTC space for commercial purposes as well as increasing the Cargo services.



He said the RTC had already started cargo services and was holding discussions with the Amazon, Flipcart and other online trading organisations to transport their goods to the customers in the remote areas of the State.

Addressing a media conference at the RTC House here on Monday, he said the RTC was planning to utilise the services of the village volunteers to deliver the goods to the customers living in remote areas. He said the RTC would utilise its commercial space to generate revenue.

Pratap said most of the RTC bus complexes were built in 1970s and 80s and 10 lakh square feet area was being used for commercial purposes at present and proposals are being made to add another 18 lakh square feet land for commercial purposes.

He said the RTC already started consultations with the commercial institutions and organisations and they were ready to utilise the space for commercial purposes if the RTC construct the structures.

He said the RTC bus stand compound walls and other properties should be brought under utilisation to generate additional revenue.

The MD said RTC was getting Rs 120 crore rental income every year on its commercial sites and proposals had been made to generate additional revenue of Rs 180 crore using the lands.

He said it was estimated that Rs 450 crore was required for constructions in the RTC lands and the RTC need not go to the government for the funds. He said, according to a study, Rs 450 crore spent on constructions, can be repaid with revenue generated by RTC.