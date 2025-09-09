  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

APSSDC, Cisco to strengthen AP’s skill ecosystem

APSSDC, Cisco to strengthen AP’s skill ecosystem
x

Ishvinder Singh, Cisco Networking Academy Lead for India and Saarc addressing the faculty development programme at VVIT University in Guntur district on Monday

Highlights

APSSDC, in collaboration with Cisco Networking Academy, is conducting a five-day faculty development programme on cybersecurity and networking at Vasireddy Venkatadri Technological University

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), in collaboration with Cisco Networking Academy, has launched a five-day faculty development programme (FDP) on cybersecurity and networking essentials. Conducted at Vasireddy Venkatadri Technological University (VVITU) in Nambur, the programme aims to equip faculty with industry-ready expertise, bolstering the state’s future digital workforce.

The FDP, which runs from Monday to Friday, builds on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Cisco and APSSDC on March 25. This state-wide initiative is designed to provide 50,000 students in higher education and vocational courses with access to advanced digital skills training. By focusing on educators, the FDP aims to create a ripple effect, enabling them to mentor students for high-demand careers in IT and cybersecurity. “Cybersecurity is no longer a niche — it is a necessity,” said Ishvinder Singh, Cisco Networking Academy Lead for India and SAARC, who inaugurated the programme. “Strengthening educators’ knowledge empowers thousands of students, shaping India’s digital future.” He also noted recent discussions with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh about making the state a hub for digital inclusion and expanding the pool of cybersecurity professionals.

G Anil Kumar, executive director of APSSDC, highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration. The inauguration was also attended by Kishore Kumar, general manager of APSSDC, and Naveen, director of VVIT University.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick