APSSDC, Cisco to strengthen AP’s skill ecosystem

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), in collaboration with Cisco Networking Academy, has launched a five-day faculty development programme (FDP) on cybersecurity and networking essentials. Conducted at Vasireddy Venkatadri Technological University (VVITU) in Nambur, the programme aims to equip faculty with industry-ready expertise, bolstering the state’s future digital workforce.

The FDP, which runs from Monday to Friday, builds on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Cisco and APSSDC on March 25. This state-wide initiative is designed to provide 50,000 students in higher education and vocational courses with access to advanced digital skills training. By focusing on educators, the FDP aims to create a ripple effect, enabling them to mentor students for high-demand careers in IT and cybersecurity. “Cybersecurity is no longer a niche — it is a necessity,” said Ishvinder Singh, Cisco Networking Academy Lead for India and SAARC, who inaugurated the programme. “Strengthening educators’ knowledge empowers thousands of students, shaping India’s digital future.” He also noted recent discussions with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh about making the state a hub for digital inclusion and expanding the pool of cybersecurity professionals.

G Anil Kumar, executive director of APSSDC, highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration. The inauguration was also attended by Kishore Kumar, general manager of APSSDC, and Naveen, director of VVIT University.