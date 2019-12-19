APSSDC officials visit Industrial Growth Centre in Ongole

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy, MD and CEO Arza Srikanth, executive director B Nageswara Rao visited the local industrial growth centre and SEZ on Thursday and inspected various industrial along with the APIIC zonal manager ML Narasimha Rao.

In the interaction with Sandilya, manager of Likitha Energy Systems, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, MD of Vijayalakshmi Surgicals, Ramana, manager of Aquitas Granite Company, the officials discussed the demands and scope of the new industries and their development.

They ordered the DSDO R Lokanatham and other officials to conduct a market scanning for identifying the needs of the industry and training the youth so that they could be employed locally.

The chairman of APSSDC Challa Madhusudan Reddy also discussed with the ITI principals Nageswara Rao and Maheswari and advises on training the students. The MD and CEO Srikanth said that they verified the site to establish a skill development centre as per the orders of the chief minister to open one SDC at every parliament constituency.