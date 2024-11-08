Archery prodigy selected for national tourney

Ongole: Koppolu Abhilasha, daughter of the jail warder Koppolu Nagaraju has secured a victory in the Under-14 girls category at the 68th AP SGF Games Archery Tournament, which was held at Parvathipuram in Manyam district from November 3 to 5.

Abhilasha has been selected to the Andhra Pradesh team at the upcoming national tournament. The national event is scheduled to take place in Gujarat from November 18 to 21.

On Thursday, Jail Superintendent P Varuna Reddy congratulated Abhilasha on her achievement and expressed hope that she would bring medals for Andhra Pradesh at the national level competition.