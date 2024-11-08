Live
- CPI, Cong in race for KUDA chairman post
- Esha Verma Accuses Rupali Ganguly of Abusing Her and Breaking Up Her Parents' Marriage
- Grade XII student Nidhi Mittal clinches gold
- Suriya, Rajamouli share heartfelt moments at ‘Kanguva’ pre-release event
- Manchester United Secure 2-0 Europa League Win Over PAOK Thanks to Amad Diallo's Brace
- Mother-daughter duo killed over property dispute
- CERT-In Urges iPhone Users to Update to iOS 18.1 to Avoid Security Risks
- Ashutosh Rana Reflects on Life, Career, and Changing Landscape of Cinema
- Backyard poultry farming to extend to all districts
- E-way bills for goods soar to record high as trade surges in Oct
Just In
Archery prodigy selected for national tourney
Highlights
Ongole: Koppolu Abhilasha, daughter of the jail warder Koppolu Nagaraju has secured a victory in the Under-14 girls category at the 68th AP SGF Games...
Ongole: Koppolu Abhilasha, daughter of the jail warder Koppolu Nagaraju has secured a victory in the Under-14 girls category at the 68th AP SGF Games Archery Tournament, which was held at Parvathipuram in Manyam district from November 3 to 5.
Abhilasha has been selected to the Andhra Pradesh team at the upcoming national tournament. The national event is scheduled to take place in Gujarat from November 18 to 21.
On Thursday, Jail Superintendent P Varuna Reddy congratulated Abhilasha on her achievement and expressed hope that she would bring medals for Andhra Pradesh at the national level competition.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS