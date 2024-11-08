  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Archery prodigy selected for national tourney

Archery prodigy selected for national tourney
x
Highlights

Ongole: Koppolu Abhilasha, daughter of the jail warder Koppolu Nagaraju has secured a victory in the Under-14 girls category at the 68th AP SGF Games...

Ongole: Koppolu Abhilasha, daughter of the jail warder Koppolu Nagaraju has secured a victory in the Under-14 girls category at the 68th AP SGF Games Archery Tournament, which was held at Parvathipuram in Manyam district from November 3 to 5.

Abhilasha has been selected to the Andhra Pradesh team at the upcoming national tournament. The national event is scheduled to take place in Gujarat from November 18 to 21.

On Thursday, Jail Superintendent P Varuna Reddy congratulated Abhilasha on her achievement and expressed hope that she would bring medals for Andhra Pradesh at the national level competition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick