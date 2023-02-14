Arrangements afoot for Naidu's visit

Jaggampeta (Kakinada District): The TDP leaders and cadre are making all arrangements to make party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's three-day visit to Kakinada district a big success, which will commence from February 15. Naidu's tour is intended to strengthen the cadre in Godavari region and aimed at infusing confidence among cadres as part of 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki' programme.

Chandrababu will participate in a road show from Madhurapudi airport to Anaparthi constituency through Jaggampet and Peddapuram constituencies. He will reach Madhurapudi airport by evening on February 15 and will leave to Jaggampeta for the road show. He will address a public meeting at Jaggampeta and stay there.

The next day, he will go to Samolkota to address a public meeting. On the third day he will address a public meeting at Anaparthi constituency.

As a part of special attraction, district TDP president Jyothula Naveen Kumar and former MLA Jyotula Venkata Appa Rao (Nehru) have readied a cart with two oxen for the road show of the party supremo in Jaggampeta constituency. A farmer brought two oxen from Rajasthan, same like those in Bahubali movie. These oxen and the cart will participate in the road show. But according to sources, Chandrababu may not climb the bullock cart in the road show due to his security and safety.

Recently, Chandrababu announced that the present constituency in-charge leaders will be given tickets in the forthcoming elections. However, he appointed party senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu's daughter Divya as Tuni constituency in-charge in place of the former Minister's cousin Yanamala Krishnudu. It triggered controversy among groups of Krishnudu and RamaKrishnudu. However, Chandrababu has promised a corporation post to Krishnudu, if the party comes to power in the next elections. The cadre felt that Chandrababu's tour will strengthen the party and will give a boost to them and also leaders.

District TDP president Jyothula Naveen and other leaders informed the district authorities about the proposed visit of Chandrababu Naidu to Kakinada district on February 15 to 17.