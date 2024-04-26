Threads to Automatically Filter Offensive Content From Feeds

In a recent announcement, Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed that Threads, akin to Instagram, will now automatically filter potentially offensive words, phrases, and emojis by default. This new Hidden Words feature extends its application to both "Following" and "For You" feeds, search results, profiles, and replies.

For users seeking a broader content filtering scope, Threads offers the flexibility to manually add specific words, phrases, or emojis to hide through the app's settings. This Hidden Words feature can be toggled on or off anytime, granting users greater control over their content experience. Instagram initially introduced a similar filtering mechanism for comments in 2016, later extending it to direct messages (DMs).

Moreover, Threads is currently experimenting with muting notifications to interact with users' posts. A bell icon placed in the top-right corner of a post enables users to easily toggle notifications on or off. Additionally, the platform is testing a feature allowing users to select who can quote their posts, with an option to unquote themselves if desired.

Similarly, on X, users can filter out sensitive content and mute specific words or phrases. Additionally, users can control who can reply to their posts, expanding the platform's content moderation capabilities.

These new features complement Threads' existing controls, empowering users to regulate thread replies and mentions. Furthermore, the platform is exploring automatic post-archiving, enabling users to conceal older content from their profiles, thus enhancing privacy and content management capabilities.



