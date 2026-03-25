Arrangements for CM's visit reviewed

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will attend the marriage function of Ponnuru MLA Dhulipala Narendra's daughter to be held at Sri Convention Hall here on Wednesday.

District Collector A Thameem Ansariya and Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal inspected the arrangements at Sri Convention located on the Inner Ring Road in Guntur on Tuesday, in view of the proposed visit of Naidu to Guntur on March 25.

During the inspection, they reviewed the preparations being made for the Chief Minister’s visit and issued necessary directions to the concerned officials to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

SP Vakul Jindal inspected security arrangements. Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra, Guntur district panchayat officer BV Naga Sai Kumar, and officials from various departments were present.