Artist Preeti Parmar says art aids in uncapping her emotions

Visakhapatnam: Artist Preeti Parmar says art provides freedom to unlid her emotions and leaves a therapeutic effect on her when she fills the canvas with diverse themes.

At her home-cum-training corner, she explains how she has always been passion-driven from her childhood and how glad she is able to trace her ‘calling’.

From oil painting to acrylics, charcoal to watercolours, Preeti uses mixed media and most of her themes revolve around birds and their different moods. “For me, birds epitomise freedom. My creativity liberates my emotions just like how birds enjoy the freedom of flying,” compares Preeti, who bagged a couple of awards, including best talented award in Smriti Visakha contest and ‘Swayamsiddhapuraskar’.

The artist says that group shows provide a unique platform to exchange ideas and understand each other’s works in a fresh perspective.

A motley group of students arrive at her home to learn the nuances of art and Preeti teaches them in batches. “I feel proud when they (students) get a chance to put up their works at shows and exhibitions. Sharing knowledge has its own merits. As a trainer, I derive pleasure when my students’ works stand out,” she explains.

Although she has been fascinated by the world of art at a very young age, she could not pursue it for 13 years after marriage due to personal commitments, including raising two children. She says that she is grateful to her art teacher Poonam Grover, mother Anita Rathod, father M.L. Khimghi and her husband Jayesh Parmar for helping her rediscover her passion.

As a part of her future plans, Preeti plans to launch an ecommerce site next.