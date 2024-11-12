ASR dist police crackdown on ganja cultivation

Paderu (ASR District): ASR district police eradicated 3.55 acres of ganja plantations across 20 sites in Degalarai Village, Solabham Panchayat, G Madugula mandal on Monday. District SP Amit Bardar visited these sites.

Nineteen individuals were identified for cultivating ganja on various land types, including patta, government, unsurveyed, and forest lands. Four of these suspects cultivated 1.20 acres on private land, while others grew smaller plots on government, unsurveyed, and forest areas.

This action follows previous measures against ganja plantations in G Madugula mandal. In 2023, authorities destroyed 0.77 acres of plantations in Nurmathi and Korapalli panchayats, leading to criminal cases against four individuals under the NDPS Act.

As part of a broader strategy, ASR District has implemented crop diversification programmes to offer alternative livelihoods for farmers. In Solabham Panchayat, 157 acres have been allocated for sustainable crops like Silver Oak, Sweet Orange, and Pomegranate. Across the district, a total of 10,803 acres are now used for alternative crops, benefitting over 10,000 farmers.

SP Amit Bardar said that the district’s ongoing 100-Day Action Plan, launched in June 2024, strengthens law enforcement with nine static checkpoints and 233 vehicle-checking points. Since then, 141 cases have been filed, over 11,000 kg of dry ganja seized, and 563 individuals implicated. Surveillance through drones across 170 villages detected no active cultivation.

Alongside anti-narcotics efforts, ASR District’s youth programmes, including Spoorthi and Prerana, provide training and job opportunities for tribal youth.