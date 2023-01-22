Assembly Budget session likely in Feb last week

Vijayawada: Assembly budget session is likely to commence in last week of February or after conclusion of Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

The state government is planning to conduct the budget session in last week of February at a stretch of 20 days. However, as the Global Investors Summit is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, the government is planning to conduct the event in a big way and formed a preparatory committee with ministers and secretaries to make it a success. Because of this, the government is considering to conduct budget session after conclusion of meet.

The budget session assumes importance as it is expected a decision will be taken on shifting of capital to Visakhapatnam as several ministers are hinting on the chances of shifting capital before the start of academic year. As the matter is pending with Supreme Court, the government may take a decision in a way that doesn't attract legal problems. The state government planned several international events in Visakhapatnam during March, including Global Investors Summit, G-20 summit on March 28 and 29. The ministers are also making statements on formal launch of administration from Visakha on Ugadi day as the Chief Minister will be camping in Visakhapatnam by that time.

Moreover, as the term of some MLCs is going to be completed by March-end, the government likely to take a decision during the Assembly session.