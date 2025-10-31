Assembly segment, mandals likely in same division

Vijayawada: Significant administrative changes are on the horizon in Krishna district as the Group of Ministers (GoM), formed to review the restructuring of newly created districts, revenue divisions, and mandal boundaries, has reportedly decided that every Assembly constituency and its mandals should be contained entirely within a single revenue division.

The erstwhile Krishna district—now divided into Krishna, NTR, and parts of Eluru districts—comprises 16 Assembly constituencies spread across Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and Eluru Parliamentary constituencies. After the last district reorganisation, only Kaikaluru and Nuzvid constituencies remained completely within their divisions, while the remaining 14 fall under Vijayawada and Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituencies.

However, several Assembly segments are currently spread over multiple revenue divisions and, in some cases, even across district boundaries. Notably, Gannavaram Assembly constituency extends across bothKrishna and NTR districts. According to the proposals, major changes are expected in Gannavaram, Mylavaram, and Pamarru constituencies. Gannavaram Assembly constituency lies largely in Krishna district and includes four mandals—Gannavaram, Bapulapadu, and Unguturu (under Vuyyuru Revenue Division)—and a portion of Vijayawada Rural mandal, which comes under NTR district. As per the new plan, entire Gannavaram constituency may be brought under NTR district, paving way for the creation of a new Gannavaram Revenue Division. Similarly, Mylavaram Assembly constituency spans Vijayawada and Tiruvuru revenue divisions. G Konduru and Ibrahimpatnam mandals are under Vijayawada Division, while Mylavaram and Reddigudem fall under Tiruvuru.

The GoM is considering two possibilities—either merging G Konduru and Ibrahimpatnam into Tiruvuru or shifting Mylavaram and Reddigudem to Vijayawada Division.

Pamarru Assembly constituency faces a comparable situation, with four mandals—Pamarru, Pamidimukkala, Movva, and Thotlavalluru—under Vuyyuru Division, while Pedaparupudi mandal is under Gudivada Division. The proposal recommends relocating Pedaparupudi to Vuyyuru for administrative consistency, or alternatively, placing entire Pamarru constituency under Gudivada Division.

The proposal has sparked a renewed demand for new Gannavaram and Mylavaram Revenue Divisions. The State government is reportedly considering transferring Gannavaram and Penamaluru Assembly constituencies from Krishna to NTR district, making Gannavaram a potential divisional headquarters.

Locals and political parties are urging the government to merge entire Pamarru constituency with Gudivada Division and to establish Gannavaram Division in place of Vuyyuru, thereby bringing Penamaluru fully under it. Gannavaram serves as the central point for several mandals, including Bapulapadu, Ungutur, Vuyyuru, Kankipadu, and Penamaluru. Similarly, there are demands for Mylavaram Revenue Division to replace Tiruvuru, merging the Mylavaram and Tiruvuru Assembly segments under it. During prior distribution bifurcation, Mylavaram was considered as a potential Revenue Division; however, the government ultimately chose Tiruvuru. Advocates believe that creating Mylavaram Division is the only viable solution to resolve the administrative confusion caused by Assemblyconstituencies straddling multiple revenue divisions.