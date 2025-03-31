  • Menu
Astavadhanam held in Tirupati

Tirupati: Ugadi festivities were celebrated in a jubilant manner by TTD under the joint collaboration of Welfare department and HDPP wing of TTD at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Sunday.

Activities commenced with Mangala Dhwani followed by recitation of Vedic hymns. Later, Bellamkonda Phani Kumar Sharma rendered Panchanga Sravanam followed by Astavadhanam by versatile scholar Dr Medasani Mohan.

Afterwards, fancy dress on Telugu Vaggeyakaras, devotional cultural programmes by children of TTD employees attracted the invitees.

Finally, Ugadi Pachchadi was distributed to all present on the occasion.

HDPP secretary Sriram Raghunath, Program Officer Rama Gopal, Welfare Officer Ananda Raju and others were present.

