Atchannaidu thanks people for stupendous success of Mahanadu

Amaravati: TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Sunday extended heartfelt thanks on behalf of the TDP to lakhs of people who made Mahanadu-2022 an extraordinary success. Atchannaidu said despite threats from the State government and the police, the TDP activists and general public arrived in abnormally huge numbers to the Mahanadu venue.

Addressing a press conference in Ongole, the TDP leader recalled how the ruling YSRCP had created hurdles at every step. There was also scorching mid-summer temperature reaching 46 degrees C but the people arrived and made Mahanadu a resounding success.

Atchannaidu expressed special thanks to the people for staying at the Mahanadu venue from 7 am to 7 pm for over 12 hours, braving unbearable heat. All this overwhelming response to Mahanadu would only indicate the people's revolt against the destructive policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government.

The TDP leader said in the very beginning, the government refused to give the stadium to Mahanadu. Later, they denied permission for RTC buses. The RTOs and brake inspectors called the private bus owners on the phone and warned them of serious action if they gave buses to the TDP leaders.

Atchannaidu profusely thanked the farmers of Manduva Varipalem village near Ongole for giving their priceless lands for holding Mahandu. The farmers showed exemplary courage despite threats and warnings from the ruling YSRCP leaders.

The TDP leader said that the people responded greatly to the call of Chandrababu Naidu and arrived to take part in Mahanadu, overcoming all hurdles. People arrived in lorries, tractors and bullock carts when NTR founded the party. The TDP would salute the people of Ongole, leaders and activists of the whole district for making Mahanadu a memorable event forever.

Atchannaidu said that they gave invitations only for 12,000 people for the first day of Mahanadu. But over a lakh people arrived at the venue.

It became difficult for the party to arrange drinking water and food. Everybody should forgive the party for the inconvenience. The mainstream media, electronic and social media have given their total cooperation.