Attack on CM Jagan: Naidu is key conspirator, alleges Minister Nagarjuna

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister and Santhanuthalapadu YSR Congress Party candidate Merugu Nagarjuna on Sunday alleged that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, who couldn’t digest the public response to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, conspired to eliminate him.

He said it the nature of Chandrababu Naidu to eliminate people if he didn’t like their existence, mentioning names of N T Rama Rao, Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga and Pingali Dasaradha Ram.

Merugu Nagarjuna and local YSRCP leaders conducted a protest rally in Chimakurthi on Sunday, against the stone attack on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference in Ongole, Nagarjuna said that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government brought the governance closer to people and improved the social and economic status of lakhs of families. He pointed out that the State government has distributed Rs 2.85 lakh crore to the public under various welfare schemes, utilising the direct benefit transfer system and without giving any scope for corruption and partiality, but by taking eligibility as the criteria.

He said it is due to the planned initiatives and monumental welfare programmes offered by the YSRCP government, that the poverty rate in AP dropped to 4.2 from 11.89. He said that it is the reason the people are determined to support the YSR Congress Party candidates in all 175 constituencies in the ensuing elections, and that is why Nara Chandrababu Naidu is unable to digest the present situation.

Nagarjuna said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu who boasts of a glorious past in national politics, is short of candidates in all constituencies as his party is lacking the support of the people. He said that though they formed a three-party alliance, they didn’t have the commitment and strength to face Jagan Mohan Reddy in the elections. The Minister said that as the opposition parties can’t prove any corruption or lapses in the implementation of the welfare schemes, and as Jagan Mohan Reddy is receiving the love and support from the people, the true face of Chandrababu Naidu has been revealed.

He alleged that as the opposition parties were aware that they cannot defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy in polls, the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu conspired to eliminate the Chief Minister physically.

Nagarjuna described the stone attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada was a preplanned incident and demanded an investigation by the topmost agency in the country.