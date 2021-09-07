Auction of fish tanks to benefit fishermen: Minister Appalaraju

Amaravati : Minister for Fisheries and Dairy Development S Appalaraju said that the State government issued orders to auction the fish tanks to free them from the hands of some middlemen.

The Minister said that over 582 tanks were present in the State and the government has decided to auction 333 tanks. At first, the auction of tanks will be carried out at 27 minor irrigation tanks of the total 88 tanks in Nellore district on pilot basis.

He said 30 per cent of revenue earned through auction will be credited to the concerned fishermen society to provide regular income to fishermen.

He said that the State government has been implementing several schemes for the welfare of fishermen. The Minister condemned the false campaign of opposition parties on the auction of fish tanks.