Augmentation of trains with additional coaches continues

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of waitlisted passengers, East Coast Railway decided to continue to augment some of the trains with additional coaches for the month of September.

They include Visakhapatnam – Brahmapur – Visakhapatnam Express (18526/18525) will be augmented with two (2) general seating coaches till this month end.

Visakhapatnam - Bhubaneswar - Visakhapatnam Intercity Express (22820/22819) will be augmented with two (2) general second seating coaches till September 30.

Visakhapatnam- Koraput - Visakhapatnam Intercity Express (18512/18511) will be augmented with two (2) general second seating coaches till this month end.

Visakhapatnam – Raipur - Visakhapatnam Passenger Express (58528/58527) will be augmented with one general seating coach till September 30.

Visakhapatnam – Koraput – Visakhapatnam Passenger Express (58538/58537) will be augmented with one general seating coach till this month end.

Visakhapatnam –Brahmapur – Visakhapatnam Passenger Express (58532/58531) will be augmented with one general seating coach till September 30.

Visakhapatnam –Bhawanipatna – Visakhapatnam Passenger Express (58504/58503) will be augmented with one general seating coach from till this month end.

Visakhapatnam – Gunupur - Visakhapatnam Passenger Express (58506/58505) will be augmented with one general seating coach till September 30.

Passengers are requested to make use of these services.

In order to clear extra rush during Dussehra, Diwali and Chatt Puja festivals to the travelling passengers, Indian Railways has decided to run weekly special trains.

Visakhapatnam–Shalimar Weekly Special train (08508) will leave Visakhapatnam at 11:20 am on Tuesdays from September 9 to October 21. It will reach Simhachalam at 11:36 am and depart at 11:38 am; Vizianagaram at 12:08 noon and depart at 12:10 noon; Chipurupalli at 12:35 noon and depart at 12:37 noon; Srikakulam Road at 1:08 pm and depart at 13:10 pm. It will reach Shalimar the next day at 3:00 am (total 7 trips).

In return, Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special (08507) train will leave Shalimar at 5 am on every Wednesday from September 10 to October 22. It will reach Srikakulam Road at 6:10 pm and depart at 6:12 pm; Chipurupalli at 6:38 pm and depart at 6:40 pm; Vizianagaram at 7:03 pm and depart at 7:05 pm; Simhachalam at 7:35 pm and depart at 7:37 pm. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 8:50 pm (total 7 trips).

The train halts at Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Santragachi between Visakhapatnam and Shalimar.

Charlapalli-Brahmapur Weekly Special Express (07027) will leave Charlapalli at 8:25 pm on every Friday from September 5 to November 28. It will reach Duvvada the next day at 9:25 am and depart at 9:27 pm which will reach Brahmapur at 2.15 pm on Saturdays.

In return, Brahmapur-Charlapalli Weekly Special Express (07028) will leave Brahmapur at 4:45 pm every Saturday from September 6 to November 29. It reaches Duvvada at 9.43 pm and departs at 9.45 pm. It reaches Charlapalli the next day at 11:35 am on Sundays.

The train stops at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Elamanchili, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta and Ichapuram between Cherlapally - Brahmapur.

Charlapalli-Shalimar Weekly Special train (07225) will leave Charlapalli at 4.30 am on every Monday from September to October 13. It will reach Duvvada at 2:30 pm and depart at 14:35 pm will reach Shalimar at 6.05 am the next day.

In return, Shalimar-Charlapalli Weekly Special train (07226) will leave Shalimar at 10 am on every Tuesday from September 2 to October 14. It will reach Duvvada at 1:25 am and depart at 1:30 am early hours of the next day and reach Charlapalli at1 pm.

The train halts at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur and Santragachi between Secunderabad-Shalimar.

New Tinsukia- SMVT Bengaluru weekly Special train (05952) will leave New Tinsukia on every Thursday at 6:45 pm from September 18 to October 30 which will reach Srikakulam Road at 12:15 noon on the third day and depart at 12:17 noon, Chipurupalle at 12:43 noon and depart at 12:45 noon, Vizianagaram at 1:30 pm and depart at 1:40 pm, Kothavalasa at 2:05 pm and depart at 2:07 pm, Duvvada at 3:20 pm and depart at 3:25 pm. It will reach SMV Bengaluru at 9:30 am on Sundays.

In return, SMV Bengaluru -New Tinsukia Weekly Special (05951) train will leave SMV Bengaluru on every Sunday at 11:50 pm from September 21 to November 2. It will reach Duvvada the next day at 9:15 pm and depart at 9:20 pm, Kothavalasa at 10:03 pm and depart at 10:05 pm, Vizianagaram at 10:30 pm and depart at 10:40, Chipurupalle at 11:05 pm and depart at 11:07 pm, Srikakulam Road at 11:30 pm and depart at 11:32 pm. It will reach New Tinsukia at 4:25 pm on Wednesdays.

The special trains stop at Duvvada, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalle, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahampur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Road and Bhadrak.