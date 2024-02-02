Awareness campaign highlights Public Utilities Act

Kadapa: Aiming to educate officials and staff of public utility sectors about the legal services provided by Permanent Lok Adalat, an awareness programme was conducted at RIMS Government General Hospital here on Thursday.

Permanent Lok Adalat Chairman Swarna Prasad highlighted that cases related to public utility services should be promptly addressed by respective departments, emphasising the need for awareness of public utility laws. He equated judgments from the Permanent Lok Adalat to those of Supreme Court, emphasising the provision of speedy and cost-free legal solutions to complainants.

The Permanent Lok Adalat operates with the objective of quick judicial settlements for disputes in public utility services, and its judgments are considered equivalent to those of the Supreme Court. There is no appeal for these judgments, providing a swift legal resolution for issues related to 10 types of public utility services. For further details, individuals can contact Permanent Lok Adalat office at the district court premises or call the following numbers, 8639684279 and 9963731698.