Awareness programme held on child marriages & early pregnancies

DLSA Chairman and Principal District Judge E Bheemarao speaking at an awareness programme in Anantapur on Monday

Highlights

Anantapur: Asper the directions of State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, and under the guidance of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA)...

Anantapur: Asper the directions of State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, and under the guidance of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairman and Principal District Judge E Bheemarao, an awareness programme was held on the topic ‘Child marriages early pregnancies consequent issues’ at Lenin Nagar here on Monday.

DLSA Secretary N Rajashekar chaired the session. Speakers at the event highlighted the serious health and social consequences of child marriages and early pregnancies.

They emphasised that marrying girls off at a young age and early motherhood severely impact their health, education, and financial stability.

“Girls, who should be carrying books are forced to carry babies at a tender age, leading to lifelong challenges for both the mother and child,” the speakers noted. They urged the public to report such practices immediately to the concerned authorities to help protect the future of young girls.

Assistant Labour Officer M Sujatha, Mandal Coordinator Sridevi, Child Protection Officer Venkateswari, Government Hospital RMO Dr Hemalatha, Girl Child Development Officer Kavitha, Women’s Police Station SI Govindarajulu, Advocates Mahesh and Anusha, court staff and others participated.

