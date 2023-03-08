Awareness programmes held on Women's Day eve

Vizianagaram: Several programmes, including formation of human chains, felicitation programmes were organized on ahead of International Women's Day here on Tuesday. Awareness programmes on women's health and education, motivational speeches by psychologists and entrepreneurship development programme also took place.

A huge human chain was formed with thousands of people for a distance of more than 6 km from the collectorate to Anandagajapathi Auditorium to create awareness on women's welfare and development. Students, women groups and government employees participated in large scale in human chain displaying placards on prevention of child marriages, women education and other women issues.

Later, a workshop was held at Anandagajapathi Auditorium on health issues faced by women. Dr. Sameer Nandan, a popular motivational speaker spoke of need for woman's education, self-reliance and self-confidence among women. Awards were presented to the government functionaries who worked for prevention of child marriages by district collector Surya Kumari, SP M Deepika Patil and joint collector Mayur Ashok.

A book on successful women entrepreneurs of Vizianagaram district was also released on the occasion.

MSME development and facilitation office, Visakhapatnam, organised a workshop on Women entrepreneurship in association with DRDA and DIC, Vizianagaram and AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation at the venue.

The officials explained how the government is supporting women entrepreneurs and what are the schemes they are offering to them.

DRDA project director K Kalyan Chakravarthi, MDPMA PD R Sudhakar and others have taken part in this programme. Financial literacy programme was also conducted for women by the lead bank officials and opportunities in food processing industries were explained.