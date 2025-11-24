Baba’s service philosophy guiding light for all

Rajamahendravaram: Commissioner Rahul Meena said that the service philosophy of Sri Sathya Sai Baba stands as a guiding light for all. The centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba were held on Sunday at the Municipal Corporation office, where the Commissioner paid floral tributes to Baba’s portrait.

Speaking on the occasion, he praised Sathya Sai Baba’s dedication to service and recalled his remarkable contributions in the fields of drinking water supply, education, and healthcare. He said Baba’s life itself is a fine example of how helping others brings immense satisfaction. Baba’s teachings have inspired countless people to reflect on the values of compassion, peace, and universal welfare, he added.