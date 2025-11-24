  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Baba’s service philosophy guiding light for all

  • Created On:  24 Nov 2025 10:30 AM IST
Baba’s service philosophy guiding light for all
X

Rajamahendravaram: Commissioner Rahul Meena said that the service philosophy of Sri Sathya Sai Baba stands as a guiding light for all. The centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba were held on Sunday at the Municipal Corporation office, where the Commissioner paid floral tributes to Baba’s portrait.

Speaking on the occasion, he praised Sathya Sai Baba’s dedication to service and recalled his remarkable contributions in the fields of drinking water supply, education, and healthcare. He said Baba’s life itself is a fine example of how helping others brings immense satisfaction. Baba’s teachings have inspired countless people to reflect on the values of compassion, peace, and universal welfare, he added.

Tags

Sri Sathya Sai Baba CentenaryRajamahendravaramRahul MeenaService PhilosophySpiritual Tribute

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Andhra Pradesh govt to issue all-in-one smart cards to 1.4 crore families

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to implement the Family Benefit Management System, treating each family as a unit and issue 1.4 crore smart family cards by June 2026.

Andhra Pradesh govt to issue all-in-one smart cards to 1.4 crore families

National News

More
Share it
X