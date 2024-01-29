Babu Jagjivan Ram All India Samata calendar unveiled

During the unveiling of the New Year Greater Committee Calendar, President of the Greater Hyderabad Committee, C. Satyanarayana, expressed that Babu Jagjivanram's All India Samata Movement is functioning effectively. Meera Kumari, the daughter of Babu Jagjivanram and a former Lok Sabha Speaker, asserted that they were the ones who founded the organization.

She highlighted that the organization has been providing valuable services in the social and service sectors for the past decade, aiming to raise awareness among oppressed communities and promote their economic, social, and political growth.

Satyanarayana also mentioned that the chief minister will soon be approached for an appointment, with the intention of further expanding service programs in slum areas. The event was attended by several members, including spokesperson Bhona Naik, legal cell president Naresh Kumar, and others.