Anupama Parameswaran Goes De-Glam for Powerful New Film ‘Paradha’

Anupama Parameswaran is back on the big screen, this time with a whole new look! After wowing audiences in the hit film ‘Tillu Square,’ she's ready to surprise us again in ‘Paradha.’

Directed by Praveen Kandregula, known for his acclaimed movie ‘Cinema Bandi,’ ‘Parada’ promises a captivating cinematic experience. This is the debut production for Ananda Media, and they're pulling out all the stops with a talented cast and crew.



‘Paradha’ puts the spotlight on strong female characters. Anupama Parameswaran leads the pack, joined by the versatile Darshana Rajendran (known for ‘Hrudayam’ and ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai’) and senior actress Sangeetha.



The title itself, ‘Parada’ (meaning ‘curtain’), hints at a deeper meaning. The first look poster is a beautiful image of Anupama in a traditional dress, surrounded by other women. There's a sense of mystery and intrigue, a stark contrast to her bold role in ‘Tillu Square.’



A glimpse into the movie's theme comes from a hymn playing in the background of the concept video: "Where women are respected, their gods are worshiped. Where women are humiliated, no matter how noble the actions are, they will not work." This powerful message suggests ‘Parada’ will explore important social issues.



The movie has been filmed in stunning locations like Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and various villages. The shooting is nearing its completion, with the final leg happening in Hyderabad this May.



Director Praveen Kandregula shared his excitement, stating, "We aim not only to entertain the audience but also to provide an impressive story that resonates deeply." Producer Vijay Donkada echoed this sentiment, describing ‘Parada’ as "an experience, a journey that takes the audience to another world."



With a captivating story, a talented cast, and beautiful visuals, ‘Parada’ is shaping up to be a must-watch movie. The music by Gopi Sundar and cinematography by Mridul Sujith Sen promise an immersive experience. Stay tuned for more exciting updates about this highly anticipated film!