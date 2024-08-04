  • Menu
Bad roads pose danger to motorists

Bad roads pose danger to motorists
Srikakulam : The damaged patches on Alikam to Battili road, popularly known as AB road, are causing severe inconvenience to motorists.

Potholes, big and small at different locations, need urgent attention from the authorities concerned.

The AB Road is inter-state connected road which starts from Alikam village to Battiliandis situated adjacent to Odisha state.

Huge number of heavily loaded vehicles move on this road. The roads and buildings department engineering officials said that funds sanctioned for construction of culverts to avoid trouble.

