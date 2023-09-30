Balakrishna extends support to Pawan's Varahi Yatra, says not scared of cases

Hindupuram MLA and TDP leader Nandamuri Balakrishna declared that he fully supports the 'Varahi' yatra undertaken by Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan and opined that they are not afraid of cases.

A meeting of the party's political action committee was held at the RK function hall in Nandyal where TDP chief Chandrababu was arrested. Speaking after the meeting, Balakrishna said they there is no need to fear even to God if one does not do wrong. Balakrishna further accused AP govt of implicating Naidu in false case.

The TDP State President Atchennaidu also spoke to media and said that Bara Bhuvaneshwari will stage a hunger strike on October 2 and called on the cadre to put off the lights in the houses at 7pm on the same day and light a candles in support to Naidu.

Along with President Atchennaidu MLA and Balakrishna, Yanamala Ramakrishnadu, Nakka Anandababu, Ashok Babu, Beeda Ravichandra, Nimmala Ramanaidu, BC Janardhan Reddy, Vangalapudi Anita and others participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the TDP called for noisy protest on Saturday evening asking the cadre to make noise in their houses to express solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP is taking up various protests in regard to arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case.