Ball Corporation partners with AP

Amaravati: Ball Corporation, a global leader in sustainable aluminium packaging, has announced a strategic investment in Andhra Pradesh, reaffirming its long-term commitment to strengthening the local supply chain and meeting growing customer demand in India.

In the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Ball Corporation on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government, marking the beginning of a major partnership and a significant investment.

The proposed investment, estimated at USD 58 million over the coming years, will be directed towards expanding innovative infrastructure and establishing state-of-the-art facilities at the company’s Sri City plant. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities, including 25 direct and 25 indirect jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Joshi, Regional Commercial Director (Asia), Ball Beverage Packaging India, said the collaboration reflects a shared vision for sustainable growth and value creation. He noted that the investment highlights Ball Corporation’s confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s potential and its commitment to contributing to the State’s economic development.