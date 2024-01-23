Bapatla: 50 held for giving false info to EC

Bapatla: In a joint press conference in the district collectorate at Bapatla, collector P Ranjith Basha and SP Vakul Jindal informed that police have booked 16 cases for providing wrong information in Form 7 to delete votes in the Parchur Assembly constituency and arrested 50 people.

Addressing media, the officers said that local police conducted an investigation transparently based on the 16 complaints registered by the Parchur Assembly constituency ERO on wrong information provided in Form 7.

In the 13 claims requesting deletion of votes under the category that the voter is dead or permanently shifted, the ERO found that the voters are living in the constituency only. Still, the applications are submitted with the wrong intentions. They said that the police arrested 22 people for involvement in the 13 cases. Remaining three cases filed at Parchur, Martur and Karemchedu police stations, in the category of self-application for deletion of votes, the ERO found that the voters did not know the application. They said that the police arrested 28 people for submitting Form 7 with wrong information in malicious interest.

The collector and the SP warned that they won’t tolerate any person trying to cause prejudice to the individual right to vote, by violating the Election Commission rules and providing false information during the registration, transfer or deletion of the votes.