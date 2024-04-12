  • Menu
BC Employees State General Secretary, Chinta Nagaraj participate in Jyotiba Pule birth anniversary celebrations

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor under the leadership of BC Employees State General Secretary, Chinta Nagaraj.

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor under the leadership of BC Employees State General Secretary, Chinta Nagaraj.

The event saw the participation of several prominent figures such as Naik, Ravinder, BC employees, Narayana, Srinivas, Gopal, Lawyer Ramaswamy, Ramanjaneyulu, Adibhayanna, Munaswami, and Shankara Sudhakara.

The celebration was marked by speeches honoring the contributions of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule towards social reform and his efforts in the upliftment of marginalized communities. The event was a tribute to his legacy and a reminder of the continued fight for social justice and equality.

